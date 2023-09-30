UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for October 2023 announced

2PointZero embodies innovation across multiple sectors
The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of October 2023. The new rates will apply from October 1 and are as follows:
Here's a snapshot of prices across fuel variants throughout the year:
|Months/2023
|Super 98
|Special 95
|E-Plus 91
|January
|Dh2.78
|Dh2.67
|Dh2.59
|February
|Dh3.05
|Dh2.93
|Dh2.86
|March
|Dh3.09
|Dh2.97
|Dh2.90
|April
|Dh3.01
|Dh2.90
|Dh2.82
|May
|Dh3.16
|Dh3.05
|Dh2.97
|June
|Dh2.95
|Dh2.84
|Dh2.76
|July
|Dh3
|Dh2.89
|Dh2.81
|August
|Dh3.14
|Dh3.02
|Dh2.95
|September
|Dh3.42
|Dh3.31
|Dh3.23
ALSO READ:
2PointZero embodies innovation across multiple sectors
The corporate tax law applies uniformly to all individuals, regardless of citizenship or visa status
Development is another example of how two-decade-high Fed rates are changing investment landscape
Getting ahead of surprises will go a long way in protecting your credit
China, Saudi Arabia's biggest oil customer, has led calls for the Brics to expand
Business management software provider offers suite of products
Investors are eyeing more gains on rate cut bets
76% of organisations in the UAE equipped to stay ahead of new cyberthreats