UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for October 2023 announced

Published: Sat 30 Sep 2023, 10:41 AM Last updated: Thu 16 Nov 2023, 1:21 PM

The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of October 2023. The new rates will apply from October 1 and are as follows:

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.44 a litre, compared to Dh3.42 in September.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.33 per litre, compared to Dh3.31 last month.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh3.26 a litre, compared to Dh3.23 a litre in September.

Diesel will be charged at Dh3.57 a litre compared to Dh3.40 last month.

Here's a snapshot of prices across fuel variants throughout the year:

Months/2023 Super 98 Special 95 E-Plus 91 January Dh2.78 Dh2.67 Dh2.59 February Dh3.05 Dh2.93 Dh2.86 March Dh3.09 Dh2.97 Dh2.90 April Dh3.01 Dh2.90 Dh2.82 May Dh3.16 Dh3.05 Dh2.97 June Dh2.95 Dh2.84 Dh2.76 July Dh3 Dh2.89 Dh2.81 August Dh3.14 Dh3.02 Dh2.95 September Dh3.42 Dh3.31 Dh3.23

ALSO READ: