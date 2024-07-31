UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for August 2024 announced

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 10:18 AM Last updated: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 10:52 AM

The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of August 2024. The new rates will apply from August 1 and are as follows:

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.05 a litre, compared to Dh2.99 in July.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.93 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.88.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.86 a litre, compared to Dh2.80 a litre in July.