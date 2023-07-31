UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for August 2023 announced

Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car this month

The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of August 2023. The new rates will apply from August 1 and are as follows:

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.14 a litre, compared to Dh3 in July.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.02 per litre, compared to Dh2.89 last month.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.95 a litre, compared to Dh2.81 a litre in July.

Diesel will be charged at Dh2.95 a litre compared to Dh2.76 last month.

Here's a snapshot of prices across fuel variants throughout the year:

Months/2023 Super 98 Special 95 E-Plus 91 January Dh2.78 Dh2.67 Dh2.59 February Dh3.05 Dh2.93 Dh2.86 March Dh3.09 Dh2.97 Dh2.90 April Dh3.01 Dh2.90 Dh2.82 May Dh3.16 Dh3.05 Dh2.97 June Dh2.95 Dh2.84 Dh2.76 July Dh3 Dh2.89 Dh2.81

