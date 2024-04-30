UAE increases fuel prices for May: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

Published: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 11:02 AM Last updated: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 11:13 AM

The UAE on Tuesday (April 30) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of May 2024. The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.

The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee increased gasoline prices for May by 19 fils per litre for gasoline and diesel price, compared to the prices of April 2024. The new rates will apply from May 1 and are as follows:

Category Price per litre (May) Price per litre (April) Difference Super 98 petrol Dh3.34 Dh3.15 Dh0.19 Special 95 petrol Dh3.22 Dh3.03 Dh0.19 E-plus 91 petrol Dh3.15 Dh2.96 Dh0.19

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in April will cost you between Dh9.69 and Dh14.06 more than last month.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

Category Full tank cost (May) Full tank cost (April) Super 98 petrol Dh170.34 Dh160.65 Special 95 petrol Dh164.22 Dh154.53 E-plus 91 petrol Dh160.65 Dh150.96

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

Category Full tank cost (May) Full tank cost (April) Super 98 petrol Dh207.08 Dh195.3 Special 95 petrol Dh199.64 Dh187.86 E-plus 91 petrol Dh195.3 Dh183.82

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

Category Full tank cost (May) Full tank cost (April) Super 98 petrol Dh247.16 Dh233.1 Special 95 petrol Dh238.28 Dh224.22 E-plus 91 petrol Dh233.1 Dh219.04

ALSO READ: