UAE cuts fuel prices for June: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

The UAE on Friday announced the retail fuel prices for the month of June 2024. The approved fuel prices are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.
The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee slashed the rates by 20 fils per litre, compared to prices in May. The new rates will apply from June 1 and are as follows:
|Category
|Price per litre (June)
|Price per litre (May)
|Difference
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh3.14
|Dh3.34
|20 fils
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh3.02
|Dh3.22
|20 fils
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh2.95
|Dh3.15
|20 fils
Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in June will cost you between Dh10.20 and Dh14.80 less than last month.
Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:
Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (June)
|Full tank cost (May)
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh160.14
|Dh170.34
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh154.02
|Dh164.22
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh150.45
|Dh160.65
Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (June)
|Full tank cost (May)
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh194.68
|Dh207.08
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh187.24
|Dh199.64
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh182.90
|Dh195.30
Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (June)
|Full tank cost (May)
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh232.36
|Dh247.16
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh223.48
|Dh238.28
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh218.30
|Dh233.10
