UAE announces start of operations at final unit of Barakah nuclear plant

Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 11:38 AM Last updated: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 12:48 PM

The fourth and final unit of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is now operational, the President said on September 5.

In a tweet, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said, "With the start of operations at Unit 4 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, the UAE has taken another significant step on the journey towards net zero."

Unit 4 adds another 1,400 megawatts of clean electricity capacity for powering the national grid. The first multi-unit operating plant in the Arab world is expected to prevent more than 22 million tonnes of carbon emissions every year, equivalent to removing 4.8 million cars from roads.

The Barakah Plant is now generating 40TWh of electricity per year, nearly the equivalent of the annual electricity consumption of New Zealand, and provides up to 25 per cent of the UAE’s electricity. This clean and carbon-free energy is enough to power 16 million EVs annually.

"We will continue to prioritise energy security and sustainability for the benefit of our nation and our people today and tomorrow," the President added.