UAE announces retail fuel prices for October: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

Published: Sat 30 Sep 2023, 11:09 AM Last updated: Thu 16 Nov 2023, 1:20 PM

The UAE on Saturday (September 30) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of October. The fuel price committee increased the retail rates for Super 98, Special 95, and E-Plus 91 by around 3 fils per litre from the month of October.

Here are the latest petrol prices for OCtober:

Category Price per litre (October) Price per litre (September) Difference Super 98 petrol Dh3.44 Dh3.42 2 fils Special 95 petrol Dh3.33 Dh3.31 2 fils E-plus 91 petrol Dh3.26 Dh3.23 3 fils

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in October will cost you between Dh1.53 and Dh8.32 more than last month.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up compared to last month.

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

Category Full tank cost (October) Full tank cost (September) Super 98 petrol Dh175.44 Dh174.42 Special 95 petrol Dh169.83 Dh168.81 E-plus 91 petrol Dh166.26 Dh164.73

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

Category Full tank cost (October) Full tank cost (September) Super 98 petrol Dh213.28 Dh212.04 Special 95 petrol Dh206.46 Dh205.22 E-plus 91 petrol Dh202.12 Dh200.26

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

Category Full tank cost (October) Full tank cost (September) Super 98 petrol Dh254.56 Dh246.24 Special 95 petrol Dh246.42 Dh238.32 E-plus 91 petrol Dh241.24 Dh232.56

