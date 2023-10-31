UAE announces retail fuel prices for November: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank
The committee slashed fuel rates by 41 fils per litre
Published: Tue 31 Oct 2023, 12:44 PM
Last updated: Tue 31 Oct 2023, 12:46 PM
The UAE on Tuesday (October 31) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of November. The fuel price committee reduced the retail rates for Super 98, Special 95, and E-Plus 91 by 41 fils per litre.
Here are the latest petrol prices for November:
|Category
|Price per litre (November)
|Price per litre (October)
|Difference
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh3.03
|Dh3.44
|41 fils
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh2.92
|Dh3.33
|41 fils
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh2.85
|Dh3.26
|41 fils
Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in November will cost you between Dh20.91 and Dh30.34 less than what you would usually pay in October.
Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:
Compact cars
Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (November)
|Full tank cost (October)
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh154.53
|Dh175.44
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh148.92
|Dh169.83
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh145.35
|Dh166.26
Sedan
Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (November)
|Full tank cost (October)
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh187.86
|Dh213.28
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh181.04
|Dh206.46
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh176.70
|Dh202.12
SUV
Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (November)
|Full tank cost (October)
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh224.22
|Dh254.56
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh216.08
|Dh246.42
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh210.90
|Dh241.24
