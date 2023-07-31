UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE announces retail fuel prices for August: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

The committee increased rates for Super 98, Special 95 and E-Plus 91 by around 14 fils per litre

File photo
File photo

By Web Desk

Published: Mon 31 Jul 2023, 12:10 PM

Last updated: Mon 31 Jul 2023, 12:20 PM

The UAE on Monday (July 31) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of July. The fuel price committee increased the retail rates for Super 98, Special 95, and E-Plus 91 by around 14 fils per litre from the month of July.

Here are the latest petrol prices for August:

CategoryPrice per litre (August)Price per litre (July)Difference
Super 98 petrolDh3.14 Dh314 fils
Special 95 petrolDh3.02 Dh2.8913 fils
E-plus 91 petrolDh2.95 Dh2.8114 fils

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in July will cost you between Dh10.36 and Dh6.63 more than last month.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up compared to last month.

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (August)Full tank cost (July)
Super 98 petrolDh160.14Dh153
Special 95 petrolDh154.02Dh147.39
E-plus 91 petrolDh150.45Dh143.31

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (August)Full tank cost (July)
Super 98 petrolDh194.68Dh186
Special 95 petrolDh187.24Dh179.18
E-plus 91 petrolDh182.9Dh174.22

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (August)Full tank cost (July)
Super 98 petrolDh232.36Dh222
Special 95 petrolDh223.48Dh213.86
E-plus 91 petrolDh218.3Dh207.94

ALSO READ:


More news from Business