UAE announces fuel prices for April: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

Published: Sun 31 Mar 2024, 11:25 AM Last updated: Sun 31 Mar 2024, 12:23 PM

The UAE on Sunday (March 31) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of April 2024. The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.

The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee increased gasoline prices for April by 11 fils per litre for gasoline and diesel price, compared to the prices of March 2024. The new rates will apply from April 1 and are as follows:

Category Price per litre (April) Price per litre (March) Difference Super 98 petrol Dh3.15 Dh3.03 Dh0.11 Special 95 petrol Dh3.03 Dh2.92 Dh0.11 E-plus 91 petrol Dh2.96 Dh2.85 Dh0.11

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in April will cost you between Dh5.61 and Dh8.88 more than last month.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

Category Full tank cost (April) Full tank cost (March) Super 98 petrol Dh160.65 Dh154.53 Special 95 petrol Dh154.53 Dh148.92 E-plus 91 petrol Dh150.96 Dh145.35

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

Category Full tank cost (April) Full tank cost (March) Super 98 petrol Dh195.3 Dh187.86 Special 95 petrol Dh187.86 Dh181.04 E-plus 91 petrol Dh183.82 Dh176.7

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

Category Full tank cost (April) Full tank cost (April) Super 98 petrol Dh233.1 Dh224.22 Special 95 petrol Dh224.22 Dh216.08 E-plus 91 petrol Dh219.04 Dh210.9

