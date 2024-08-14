Slowing global jet fuel consumption adds to oil demand concern

A business jet is refuelled at the Henderson Executive Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada. — Reuters file

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 4:48 PM

Global jet fuel demand is poised to soften as a slowdown in consumer spending hits travel budgets, a shift that could weigh on oil prices in the months ahead.

Global oil demand has struggled to meet expectations in the first half of the year due to weaker-than-forecast consumption in the United States and China, the top two oil markets.

Jet fuel makes up about seven per cent of global oil demand and was widely expected to be one of the pillars of growth this year as travel continues to rebound from the pandemic.

Global jet fuel demand averaged about 7.49 million barrels-per-day (bpd) this year through July, a nearly 500,000-bpd increase over the same period last year, according to Goldman Sachs data.

Demand will need to rise faster in the months ahead to meet the bank’s growth forecast of 600,000 bpd for the year. That is looking less likely given the signs of slowdown.

Major US airline operators and travel companies in recent days echoed worries that consumer spending is slowing as disposable incomes have shrunk, which is likely to weigh on leisure travel.

US consumer spending growth averaged just 0.3 per cent in the three months through June, the slowest increase in over a year.

“We see limited scope for further gains for (US) jet fuel, traditionally the most macro-driven product category, as a cooling economy weighs on demand for air travel,” the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday.

Weaker economic activity could also worsen a slowdown in global trade, which would cut air freight demand, Bank of America analysts said. They noted that global trade has been experiencing a slowdown over the past few years as demand in the US and Europe has shifted to services from goods.

This week, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries cut its 2024 oil demand forecast for the first time since it was issued in July 2023, while the IEA trimmed its 2025 estimate. Both cited weaker-than-expected economic growth in China and elsewhere among the reasons for the downgrade.

A global tech outage that grounded scores of flights for a few days in July has also impacted jet fuel demand. It was likely the reason that US jet fuel consumption fell by about 10,000 bpd year-over-year in July, the IEA said.

“In sum, macro conditions for transportation fuels are deteriorating pretty quickly,” Bank of America analysts said. “With this background in mind, we believe that the broader demand trends for jet fuel remain soft,” they said.

Long-term hit