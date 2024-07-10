Saudi Arabia raises $12.35 billion from Aramco's share sale through greenshoe option

Heatwave, floods trim output in key Assam state, planters say; output seen down 100 million kg in 2024 from year ago, planters say
Saudi Arabia has raised a total of $12.35 billion from a secondary share sale in Aramco, after the Saudi oil giant exercised an over-allotment option, a document seen by Reuters showed.
The deal is the culmination of a years-long effort to sell another chunk in one of the world's most valuable companies after its record-setting IPO in 2019.
It comes as the kingdom seeks to generate more funds to push ahead with it economic diversification plan known as "Vision 2030".
The state oil giant also made its return to the debt market on Tuesday after a three-year hiatus, joining top companies and governments in the Gulf that have tapped markets this year to fund investments.
Aramco hired banks to sell bonds maturing in 10, 30 and 40 years, a document from one of the banks working on the deal showed. Aramco is likely to raise at least $3 billion across the three tranches, a source with knowledge of the matter said.
ALSO READ:
Heatwave, floods trim output in key Assam state, planters say; output seen down 100 million kg in 2024 from year ago, planters say
Big firms' pay hikes spreading to smaller firms, says BOJ; upbeat view may heighten case for near-term rate hike
The KSE has in recent weeks risen to a historic high surpassing 80,000 points
The ports of Corpus Christi, Houston, Galveston, Freeport and Texas City closed on Sunday to prepare for Hurricane Beryl
A weaker yen tends to boost Japanese exporters' overseas earnings when repatriated
The partnership will see Aeon upgrade its live operations with the latest Ocado technologies including what it calls 'On-Grid Robotic Pick'
Asian currencies were under pressure last week, with the Japanese yen falling to its lowest in 38 years
The British fintech company has applied for a UK banking licence but three years on is still awaiting