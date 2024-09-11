Mubadala Energy expands Andaman Sea position

An oil-rig is pictured amongst vessels moored along a row of shipyards northwest of Waterfront City on Batam island, Indonesia. Image for illustrative purposes only. — Reuters file

Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 4:11 PM

Mubadala Energy, the Abu Dhabi headquartered international energy company, on Wednesday announced two significant milestones in its Andaman exploration activities.

The company, together with Harbour Energy, has been awarded the Central Andaman licence (Harbour 60 per cent operated interest, Mubadala Energy 40 per cent) by MIGAS, the Indonesian oil and gas regulator as part of the recent Indonesian licensing round. The acquisition further strengthens Mubadala Energy’s growth strategy in the Andaman Sea, providing added prospectivity in the basin.

In addition, Mubadala Energy has also confirmed the successful and safe completion of the South Andaman drilling campaign, with the appraisal of the Layaran discovery. The exploration and appraisal campaign, which included Layaran-1, Tangkulo-1, Layaran-2 and Layaran-2ST1 in South Andaman, demonstrated the multi-TCF potential of the Andaman Sea basin. The exploration and testing activities harnessed advanced technology and deep-water capabilities to ensure an efficient and safe drilling campaign.

Commenting on the latest development, Adnan Bu Fateem, chief operating officer, Mubadala Energy, said: “The successful bidding for the Central Andaman block is an important strategic development that will unlock further potential opportunities. Capitalising on our operational capabilities and deep understanding of the basin we are well positioned to realize the potential of South and Central Andaman and look forward to working with our partner and government stakeholders to develop these projects.” Abdulla Bu Ali, president director, Indonesia, Mubadala Energy, added: “We are delighted to have concluded this drilling campaign successfully while maintaining safe operations. The results are not only a win for our team, but also an important milestone for our company that will support Indonesia’s energy transition and energy security priorities.”

This multi well campaign in South Andaman and Andaman II has enabled Mubadala Energy and its partners to confirm significant in-place discovered resources which have the potential to play a vital role in the Indonesian and Southeast Asian energy landscape. The company is actively forming a strategy to develop these resources into production as quickly as possible.