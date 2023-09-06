Dubai: Half a million residences to be powered by clean energy from world's largest solar park

The signing of an agreement between Dewa and Masdar. Photo: DMO

An agreement signed on Wednesday will power over half-a-million residences in Dubai with clean energy. The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) and renewable energy firm Masdar signed an agreement to implement the sixth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

The project is the largest single-site solar park in the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the Dh5.5-billion sixth phase will reduce carbon emissions by 2.36 million tonnes annually.

“The completion of all phases of this massive project is expected by 2030, with a total investment of Dh50 billion. Our goal is to achieve 100 per cent clean energy for Dubai by 2050,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on microblogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Minister of the Presidential Court; Lt.-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; and Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs.

The UAE's clean energy powerhouse was selected from 23 international bidders and offered a Levelised Cost of Energy (LCOE) of $1.6215 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh), the lowest of any of Dewa’s solar Independent Power Producer (IPP) model projects to date. The current total production capacity of solar projects at the park is 2,427MW. Dewa is building another project with a total capacity of 433MW. The sixth phase of the solar park will increase total production capacity to 4,660MW.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry & Advanced Technology, Chairman of Masdar and COP28 President-Designate, said: "Being awarded this landmark renewable energy project on the world's largest single-site solar park is another significant milestone for Masdar. It is a testament to Masdar’s track record in pioneering clean energy projects as we continue to support the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. Ahead of our nation hosting COP28 later this year, it is vital that the world triples global renewable energy capacity by 2030 to keep the ambition of 1.5 degrees within reach. This landmark project demonstrates definitive action in our shared journey towards a cleaner, greener future."

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and chief executive officer of Dewa, highlighted the UAE’s status as one of the world’s largest investors in clean and renewable energy projects.

"Dubai is a pioneer in launching programmes, projects and initiatives that promote sustainability, a green economy and preserving natural resources for future generations.

“When completed, the sixth phase will provide clean energy to approximately 540,000 residences.”

Mohammed Jameel Al Ramahi, Masdar CEO, said the sixth phase will become operational in stages starting from Q4 of 2024.

Masdar, the UAE’s clean energy powerhouse established in 2006, is committed to achieving at least 100GW of total renewable energy capacity by 2030. It is active in more than 40 countries and has invested in a portfolio of renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of more than 20 GW.

