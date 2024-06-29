Dubai cracks down on illegal diesel trading, ramps up inspections

Transition to QR Codes with GS1 standards to revolutionise the consumer experience
In order to combat illegal practices and regulate trading, inspection campaigns on the gas oil (diesel) sector have been intensified in Dubai.
This way, Dubai Supreme Council of Energy ensures that diesel is traded, transported, stored, and distributed in the emirate according to UAE specifications.
The permanent joint field inspection team has commenced field inspections and monitoring operations in cooperation with several entities, including the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Municipality, the Directorate General of Dubai Civil Defence, the Department of Economy and Tourism, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and the Emirates National Oil Company.
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, said that in line with the directives of the wise leadership, DSCE regulates business practices and implements the highest international standards in safety and security.
“Ensuring compliance with approved specifications and standards for gas oil (diesel) is one of our top priorities. These inspection campaigns reflect our commitment to achieving a fair and sustainable trading environment and protecting the rights of consumers and law-abiding suppliers,” added Al Tayer.
“Inspection campaigns, conducted in cooperation with the field inspection team, aim to combat illegal practices. These include the trading of petroleum products that do not conform to the UAE specifications, the sale and distribution of diesel in unauthorised places that pose a risk to public safety and security, pollution of the environment, soil, and groundwater from diesel leaks, the storage of diesel through unauthorised and unfit-for-use means and tanks, and the use of unauthorised and unqualified means of transportation for the circulation and distribution of diesel,” said Ahmad Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of DSCE and Chairman of Dubai Regulatory Committee for Petroleum Products.
The committee also seeks to apply the highest standards of security and safety in diesel trading across all its activities, including transportation, storage, and distribution, whether from diesel trading facilities or through transportation and distribution tanks.
