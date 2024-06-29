Dubai cracks down on illegal diesel trading, ramps up inspections

Photo: Dewa

Published: Sat 29 Jun 2024, 1:26 PM Last updated: Sat 29 Jun 2024, 10:30 PM

In order to combat illegal practices and regulate trading, inspection campaigns on the gas oil (diesel) sector have been intensified in Dubai.

This way, Dubai Supreme Council of Energy ensures that diesel is traded, transported, stored, and distributed in the emirate according to UAE specifications.

The permanent joint field inspection team has commenced field inspections and monitoring operations in cooperation with several entities, including the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Municipality, the Directorate General of Dubai Civil Defence, the Department of Economy and Tourism, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and the Emirates National Oil Company.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, said that in line with the directives of the wise leadership, DSCE regulates business practices and implements the highest international standards in safety and security.

“Ensuring compliance with approved specifications and standards for gas oil (diesel) is one of our top priorities. These inspection campaigns reflect our commitment to achieving a fair and sustainable trading environment and protecting the rights of consumers and law-abiding suppliers,” added Al Tayer.