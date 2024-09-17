DoE launches first series of foresight reports

Skyline of Abu Dhabi Al Reem Island. — File photo

Published: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 6:26 PM

The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), the regulatory body responsible for overseeing the energy sector in Abu Dhabi, has launched a series of foresight reports, to enable it to address the rapid developments in the energy sector efficiently.

The primary objective of these reports is to conduct a systematic analysis of possible future scenarios such as technological advancements, policy shifts, and market dynamics that may impact the energy sector. By understanding and leveraging this foresight information, the DoE can take decisions that foster a culture of innovation and enhance efficiency and sustainability. The reports will also serve as a strategic tool guiding the department toward achieving its long-term goals, helping mitigate risks, and enabling the department to seize new opportunities.

The first report explores the future potential of the ammonia economy, focusing on its role in hydrogen energy production, global trade, and the transition to sustainable ammonia technologies. The report also identifies future trends for developing the ammonia economy and outlines the goals and steps needed to achieve them.

The second report explores the future potential of graphene-based technologies in various water-related applications, including desalination, purification, and treatment, while improving the efficiency of these processes. This report provides a framework for identifying future trends to enhance water sustainability and outlines related impacts and potential actions.

The third report assesses the strategic feasibility of space solar power technology and its alignment with the UAE’s renewable energy goals, alongside its promising vision of achieving a sustainable future free from carbon emissions. The report also serves as a valuable tool for identifying future trends in the development of space solar power technology and outlines the objectives and steps necessary to achieve them.