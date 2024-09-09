Crescent Petroleum fuels strategic growth with extension of SAP deployment

Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 3:08 PM

Crescent Petroleum, the largest privately held upstream Oil & Gas company in the Middle East, has successfully deployed an Oil & Gas industry-specific solution for its operations from global technology company SAP.

The implementation is an extension of Crescent Petroleum’s solutions roadmap, which commenced in 2020 with Phase 1 implementation, representing the first global implementation of SAP S/4HANA Oil & Gas Model Company 1809 at the time, supporting plant maintenance, procurement, project systems, finance, human resources functions and HSE functions.

This second phase of the project saw Crescent Petroleum work closely with SAP Services to implement Upstream Hydrocarbon Accounting Management (UHAM) - including mass balancing - Integration with Plant Systems, Logistics, Management of Change, Resource Scheduling and Production Planning for its operations. Crescent Petroleum is the first company in the Middle East to roll out the UHAM module within the IS OIL solution stack of S4/HANA. The Phase 2 implementation was completed in a record time of 12 months and represents a significant advancement in Crescent Petroleum’s digital transformation journey, enhancing operational efficiency and enabling strategic growth across its regional footprint, resulting in the project being selected to be featured as SAP Success Story.

Ravi Kumar, Chief Corporate Officer of Crescent Petroleum and Board Member of the Crescent Group, said, “Having completed the Phase 1 of the SAP roadmap in a record 8 months, we set out to integrate Crescent Petroleum’s operations, providing a seamless flow of data, from Wellhead to Customer, in Phase 2. The benefits are significant as we have integrated data across disparate parts of the plant allowing us to seamlessly integrate plant systems with SAP systems, and ensure a single source of truth across the Company.”