Adnoc Distribution approves $350 million interim cash dividend for H1

Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 7:03 PM

Adnoc Distribution announced on Monday that its board of directors has approved an interim dividend of $350 million (Dh1.285 billion) for the first half of 2024, equivalent to 10.285 fils per share.

The deadline for purchasing shares to qualify for the interim dividend payment is September 26 2024, with eligibility based on shareholders recorded in the share register on September 30, 2024.

The H1 dividend marks the first installment of the expected full-year 2024 dividend of $700 million (Dh2.57 billion), equivalent to 20.57 fils per share. This aligns with Adnoc Distribution’s five-year dividend policy, which sets an annual dividend of $700 million or a minimum of 75 per cent of net profits, whichever is higher, from 2024 to 2028, subject to board discretion and shareholder approval.

The second and final dividend for 2024 is expected to be paid in April 2025, subject to the Board’s recommendation and shareholder approval. The full-year 2024 dividend would offer a 5.6 per cent annual dividend yield, based on the share price of Dh3.67 as of 20th September 2024.

The dividend policy provides long-term visibility on expected shareholder returns and potential upside from future earnings growth, reinforcing Adnoc Distribution’s commitment to consistent shareholder value creation.

Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of Adnoc Distribution, said: “Adnoc Distribution has demonstrated exceptional performance in H1 2024, driven by strong financial results and confidence in future growth. The successful execution of our smart growth strategy reinforces the Company’s attractive value proposition, while our healthy balance sheet and robust cash generation underpin future growth and shareholder returns.”

In the first half of 2024, Adnoc Distribution reported a 16 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) to $515 million (Dh1.89 billion) and a 7.7 per cent YoY rise in net profit to $319 million (Dh1.17 billion), driven by higher fuel volumes, increased contributions from international operations, and growth in the non-fuel retail business.

The company generated free cash flow of $488 million (Dh1.79 billion) in H1 2024, comfortably covering the interim dividend of $350 million (Dh1.285 billion). As of June 30, 2024, it continued to maintain a strong financial position with a net debt-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.53x and liquidity of $1.7 billion (Dh6.2 billion), including a cash position of $925 million (Dh3.4 billion), positioning it favorably for future growth and shareholder value creation.