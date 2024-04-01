Emirates NBD, Marriott Bonvoy and Mastercard unveil co-branded credit cards in the UAE

Published: Mon 1 Apr 2024, 5:56 PM

Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, and Marriott Bonvoy, the award-winning global travel programme by Marriott International, announced the launch of two new credit cards in the UAE in collaboration with Mastercard. The existing award-winning credit card between Emirates NBD and Marriott Bonvoy will be upgraded to a World Elite card with enhanced premium benefits for both new and existing cardholders, while the launch of a new World card will unlock access to unparalleled travel experiences and benefits for a broader audience.

Designed to appeal to different consumer segments through two distinct Mastercard tiers, World Elite and World, both cards give Cardholders the ability to earn Marriott Bonvoy points on their daily purchases along with access to Elite status, exclusive benefits and unique experiences across Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of more than 30 hotel brands and 10,000 global destinations. Both cards are available now with rich limited time offers, awarding up to 200,000 bonus points or two Free Night Awards for new Cardholders.

Marwan Hadi, Group Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD said: “As a homegrown institution dedicated to the empowerment of our valued customers, Emirates NBD is delighted to extend our historic relationship with Marriott Bonvoy to introduce new, world-class experiences for our customers while supporting their financial choices. The addition of the Marriott Bonvoy World Elite Card to the Emirates NBD card portfolio provides our cardmembers with new opportunities to unlock meaningful value and elevate their travel experiences with Marriott Bonvoy.”

Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer - Middle East, Marriott International commented: “We continue to explore ways to provide Marriott Bonvoy members in the UAE with unique and diverse travel experiences, along with personalised benefits that they can access in market and across the globe. Through the launch of these credit card offerings and the expanded collaboration with Emirates NBD and Mastercard, we aim to reach more travel enthusiasts in the UAE and provide them with a seamless experience to enjoy more member benefits and maximise rewards on everyday purchases.”

Amnah Ajmal, Executive Vice President, Market Development, EEMEA, Mastercard added: “At Mastercard, we remain committed to best-in-class payment solutions that also provide meaningful, elevated consumer experiences. We look forward to delivering exceptional value to consumers and to setting a new standard for travel and lifestyle in the region with the introduction of these two new cards.”