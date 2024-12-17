German business morale slips to lowest point in over four years

The Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG in Duisburg, western Germany,.With industry struggling, Germany is sliding towards a second straight year in recession, according to government forecasts. — AFP

German business confidence fell in December, a closely watched survey showed Tuesday, reaching its lowest level since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ifo institute's confidence barometer, based on a survey of around 9,000 companies, declined to 84.7 points from 85.6 points in November.

The indicator was at its lowest level since May 2020, when Europe was reeling from the impact of pandemic shutdowns.

"The weakness of the German economy has become chronic," Ifo president Clemens Fuest said in a statement.

Overall, companies in Germany assessed the current situation as better, but were more pessimistic about the outlook for Europe's largest economy.

Sentiment in the key manufacturing sector pursued its downward trend. Businesses were "less satisfied" with current conditions and "significantly gloomier" about the future.

Order intake had faltered and production cutbacks had been announced, the Ifo said.

In the service sector and in trade the mood also became darker. Only in construction did businesses' overall confidence improve, according to the survey.

With industry struggling, Germany is sliding towards a second straight year in recession, according to government forecasts.

Manufacturers "lack a light at the end of the tunnel, which is why the years-long downward trend in production is now increasingly leading to job cuts", said Philipp Scheuermeyer, analyst at the public lender KfW.

"Germany is again the sick man of Europe," while the Ifo reading indicated "rough times ahead", ING bank analyst Carsten Brzeski said.

"The country is stuck between cyclical and structural headwinds and is struggling to agree on a way out" after the collapse of the government last month, Brzeski said.