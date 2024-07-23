E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai's GDP hits Dh115 billion in first quarter, grows 3.2% year on year

Sheikh Hamdan says the goal is to "sustain success and establish a culture of excellence and leadership" across all sectors in the emirate

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied

Published: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 4:15 PM

Last updated: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 4:59 PM

Dubai's economy has grown 3.2 per cent in the first quarter of the year compared to the same period last year — with the emirate's gross domestic product (GDP) reaching Dh115 billion.

“Dubai’s ambition is limitless, and its success story will remain a role model for cities wishing to create a promising future for their coming generations," said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The goal, he said, is to "sustain success and establish a culture of excellence and leadership" across all sectors in the emirate.


The economic growth in the first quarter of the year mirrors the success story of 2023, when the GDP reached approximately Dh429 billion, marking an increase of 3.3 per cent compared to the 2022 figure of approximately Dh415 billion.

Numbers show that Dubai is booming across sectors — from transportation and storage to food services and real estate.

Here's how each sector has grown in the first quarter of the year:

  • Transportation and storage sector: 5.6%, amounting to Dh15.4 billion
  • Financial and insurance activities sector: 5.6%, amounting to Dh15.1 billion
  • Wholesale and retail trade sector: 3%, amounting to Dh26.3 billion (the top GDP contributor at 22.9%)
  • Information and communications sector: 3.9%, amounting to Dh5.1 billion
  • Accommodation and food services activities sector: 3.8%, amounting to Dh4.7 billion
  • Real estate sector: 3.7%, amounting to Dh8.4 billion
  • Utilities and waste management: 7.5%. amounting to Dh3.2 billion
  • Manufacturing sector: 1.6%, Dh8.4 billion
  • Other activities: 0.46% (These include agriculture, mining, construction, professional services and administrative services, among others.)

Sheikh Hamdan said the emirate’s successes highlight the combined efforts and teamwork of various stakeholders to realise the objectives of the emirate’s comprehensive development plans for 2033, especially the Dubai economic Agenda (D33) and Dubai Social Agenda 2033.

“Dubai is progressing in accordance with a clear vision whose foundations were laid down and whose goals were defined by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum," the Crown Prince said.

"What we witness today is a practical reflection of this vision, which has placed Dubai among the leading economic and commercial centres of the world.”

ALSO READ:

Web Desk


More news from Business