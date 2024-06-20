Closure, fines of up to Dh10,000: Abu Dhabi firms warned against illegal contracts with social media influencers

Programme will bring analysts and thought leaders from the investing community together
Authorities in Abu Dhabi are calling on all licensed economic establishments in the emirate to comply with guidelines related to partnerships with social media influencers. Failure to do so will expose violators to closure or fines starting from Dh3,000 and going up to Dh10,000, according to the Department of Economic Development (ADDED).
In a circular today, it listed three areas of compliance for relevant economic establishments to adhere to, as below:
In 2018, the National Media Council issued rules stating that social media influencers must register and get a licence in order to operate.
