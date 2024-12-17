China plans record budget deficit of 4% of GDP in 2025, say sources

Employees working on an electic truck assembly line at a factory in Suzhou, in eastern China. The stronger fiscal impulse planned for next year forms part of China’s preparations to counter the impact of an expected increase in US tariffs on Chinese imports as Donald Trump returns to the White House in January. — Reuters

Chinese leaders agreed last week to raise the budget deficit to four per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) next year, its highest on record, while maintaining an economic growth target of around 5 per cent, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The new deficit plan compares with an initial target of three per cent of GDP for 2024, and is in line with a “more proactive” fiscal policy outlined by leading officials after December’s Politburo meeting and last week’s Central Economic Work Conference (CEWC), where the targets were agreed but not officially announced.

The additional one percentage point of GDP in spending amounts to about 1.3 trillion yuan ($179.4 billion). More stimulus will be funded through issuing off-budget special bonds, said the two sources, who requested anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

These targets are usually not announced officially until an annual parliament meeting in March. They could still change before the legislative session.

The State Council Information Office, which handles media queries on behalf of the government, and the finance ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The stronger fiscal impulse planned for next year forms part of China’s preparations to counter the impact of an expected increase in US tariffs on Chinese imports as Donald Trump returns to the White House in January.

The two sources said China will maintain an unchanged GDP growth target of around five per cent in 2025.

Referring to the Reuters report, Morgan Stanley said that it expects the quota for off-budget bonds to expand modestly, which, combined with an expansion in the official deficit, could lead to around 2 trillion yuan in augmented fiscal expansion.

“5 per cent GDP target does not imply aggressive and balanced stimulus. We think the high growth target aims to guide expectations and boost confidence, rather than act as a binding constraint,” it said.

A state media summary of the closed-door CEWC last week said it was “necessary to maintain steady economic growth”, raise the fiscal deficit ratio and issue more government debt next year, but did not mention specific numbers.

Reuters reported last month that government advisers had recommended Beijing not to lower its growth target.

Fiscal stimulus