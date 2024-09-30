Cash-strapped Sri Lanka records first deflation in 39 years

Tea pickers carry sacks of harvested leaves at a tea estate in Hatton, Sri Lanka. — AFP

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 3:46 PM

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka's economy recorded falling consumer prices for the first time in 39 years, official data showed Monday, with the September inflation figure dipping to negative 0.5 percent.

Census and Statistics Department data showed price drops in both food and non-food goods contributing to deflation in September, compared to inflation of 0.5 percent in August.

Sri Lanka last recorded deflation in October 1985 with a figure of negative 2.1 percent.

Inflation peaked at 69.8 percent two years ago at the height of an unprecedented economic crisis in the island nation.