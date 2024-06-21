Dubai's new Dh288-million water reservoir now connected to Dewa network

Failure to meet norms would result in taxation
A new reservoir with a storage capacity of 120 million imperial gallons (MIG) has been connected to Dubai’s water network, it was announced on Friday.
Located in Enkhali area and built at a cost of Dh287.8 million, the reservoir will "increase the water storage capacity" in the emirate, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) said.
This is part of the other reservoirs in Lusaily, Hassyan, and Hatta. “When the reservoirs are completed, the storage capacity will reach 1121.3 MIG of desalinated water, compared to the current capacity of 1001.3 MIG,” Dewa said.
These reservoirs add to the Aquifer Storage and Recovery (ASR) project for desalinated water — which has now entered the second phase.
Once completed by 2025, the full-scale ASR project will be able to store up to 6,000 million imperial gallons of water.
“This makes it the largest ASR of its kind in the world that is able to store potable water, which can be retrieved in case of an emergency," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dewa.
"Water security is a national priority for the UAE. The UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 aims to ensure sustainable access to water during normal and emergency conditions and address water security challenges in the long run,” Al Tayer said.
ALSO READ:
Failure to meet norms would result in taxation
Customers also get attractive returns on their deposits and investments, official says
The landscape for sustainability reporting is currently fragmented, research shows
The wealthy are attracted to the Emirates for its zero income tax, golden visa, luxury lifestyle, and easy connectivity by local carriers
Programme will bring analysts and thought leaders from the investing community together
Dubai's premier business event centre created 69,000 jobs last year
It was presumed to cover around 20-25 per cent of trade in local currency initially
Nutrical sees opportunity in need for transparency, traceability, and safety in food options