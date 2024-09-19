Dubai's largest polished diamond auction to take place from September 22

Photo: WAM

Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 5:55 PM

Rapaport Diamond Corporation and DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre) — the world's flagship free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise — have announced the largest polished diamond auction in Dubai history by number of lots.

Over 3,200 lots of polished diamonds will be offered for sale, including 2,800 lots of single stones and 415 lots of melee. In total, over 50,000 carats of polished diamonds will be offered for sale in the Rapaport auction.

Martin Rapaport, Chairman of the Rapaport Group, said, "The Rapaport Group recognises and supports the growing importance of Dubai as a primary diamond trading centre for polished diamonds. We are delighted to expand our Dubai viewings of US recycled diamonds to include single stones after having sold hundreds of millions of dollars of melee since 2013. Recycled diamonds from the United States offer an excellent buying opportunity for international dealers and retailers who want to source diamonds at the best possible prices."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, added, "Today's announcement is just the latest step in our long-term strategy to make Dubai the undisputed global capital for diamonds. Through collaborations with organisations such as the Rapaport Diamond Corporation, and by remaining agile in terms of expanding the Dubai Diamond Exchange's (DDE) code of conduct, we continue to work with market stakeholders to provide optimal conditions for transparent, ethical trade.

In the past few years, we have seen record growth of diamonds traded through the DDE, with USD 38.3 billion in combined rough and polished trade last year, including a 32 percent increase in polished diamonds. We are therefore delighted to welcome Rapaport to the DDE for this historic diamond auction, the largest in Dubai's history by number of lots, as we continue to set the benchmark for the services and value that diamond traders need to grow and prosper – and ultimately reinforce Dubai's status as the world's premier diamond trade hub."

In 2023, the Dubai Diamond Exchange announced the establishment of the Tender Best Practice Forum (TBPF), a first-of-its-kind and bourse-led initiative that would seek to advance industry best practices for rough diamond tenders in support of buyers and suppliers. In recognition of the growing number of polished diamond tenders, the DDE has recently expanded the TBPF's Code of Conduct to include polished diamond tenders and auctions, in the process welcoming more companies to the TBPF.