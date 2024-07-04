Dubai to get Dh210-million new community shopping mall

The biophilic design of the mall includes green walls, water features, floating pods and natural lighting to foster a serene atmosphere.

Published: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 3:53 PM

Dubai’s leading property developer Sobha Realty will build a new community shopping mall in Sobha Hartland for Dh210 million.

Construction work on the shopping mall has commenced and is scheduled to be completed in the second half of 2026.

With a built-up area of approximately 339,000 square feet and a gross leasable area of around 115,000 square feet, the project will house a variety of amenities, including a supermarket, gym, play courts, a soft play/entertainment zone and diverse restaurants offering a wide range of food choices. It will feature 35 retail shops and F&B outlets, along with over 10 dining options.

Ravi Menon, co-chairman of Sobha Group, said the mall will offer multi-tier retail stores, gourmet dining and diverse entertainment options. “Beyond a retail space, the mall is designed to be a pivotal hub for community engagement that offers an ideal blend of nature, culture and recreation that will elevate the living quotient of community members and visitors,” he said.