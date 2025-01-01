Dubai – the new global leader in business events

The Emirates pavilion at the Arabian Travel Market. Large-scale events held at Dubai World Trade Centre in 2023 supported 69,281 jobs in Dubai with a collective disposable household income earned amounting to Dh3.4 billion. — File photo

Dubai’s reputation as a premier tourist destination is well-established, both in terms of visitation numbers and recognition through accolades such as the No.1 global destination in the Tripadvisor Travellers Choice Awards. Beyond leisure travel, Dubai has also emerged as a global leader in the strategic development and hosting of business events, contributing significantly to economic growth and diversification.

The global business events industry is a powerful catalyst for economic development. Studies show it contributes a staggering $1.6 trillion to global GDP annually, supporting millions of jobs. Recognising this potential, and guided by the visionary leadership of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the city has sought to strategically position itself as the leading hub for global business events.

This commitment is underscored by Dubai’s collaboration with organisations such as the International Congress & Convention Association (ICCA), which goes back to 2003. This partnership reflects a shared vision of promoting sustainable development within the business events industry, aligning with the broader ambitions outlined in Dubai’s Economic Agenda, D33 and global sustainability goals.

A key part of Dubai’s broader agenda is advocating for the economic significance of the business events industry. The positive impact of business events on Dubai’s economy is clearly evident. Large-scale events held at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) in 2023 supported 69,281 jobs in Dubai with a collective disposable household income earned amounting to Dh3.4 billion, in addition to playing a vital role in solidifying Dubai’s position as one of the top three global cities for business and leisure through its world class facilities and city wide hospitality offering. In fact, a recent DWTC impact report shows that Dubai achieved significant milestones across various economic sectors, including business tourism and the MICE industry.

Why Dubai

Dubai’s appeal as a leading destination for business events cannot be overstated. Its strategic location – only an eight-hour flight from two-thirds of the world’s population - provides unparalleled access to emerging markets, making it an ideal platform for conferences and events. Furthermore, its multicultural environment made up of over 200 nationalities, seamless connectivity, and history of convening global gatherings, ensure an empowering experience for delegates, enabling them to capitalise on networking opportunities and maximise connections in a dynamic city.

So much so, recently Dubai was named the number one destination in the Middle East for number of association meetings by ICCA, and ‘Top Meeting Destination in the Middle East and Africa’ by Cvent – an industry-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider. Dubai’s leadership has also played an instrumental role in accelerating the city’s ambitions – positioning it as a vibrant hub for innovation and knowledge-sharing.

Much of Dubai’s success as a global events hub speaks to the power of teamwork and public-private partnerships. The official convention bureau of Dubai, Dubai Business Events (DBE) has been actively involved in facilitating engagements between meeting planners and event organisers for large-scale conferences and intimate meetings. Some of the key events that DBE has attracted to Dubai in recent times include Critical Communications World CCW 2024, WCA Annual Conference 2024, Million Dollar Round Table Global Conference 2024, GLA Global Logistics Conference 2024 or ITS World Congress 2024. The portfolio of Business Events DBE has been able to secure for the city of Dubai currently spans till 2029, further demonstrating the city’s forward looking strategy and proactive pursuit of its growth agenda under D33.

Ahmed Al Khaja, Chief Executive Officer, DFRE These events are not only integral to economic development but also support Dubai’s rapidly growing knowledge economy and societal progress. DBE also runs the immensely successful Al Safeer Congress Ambassador Programme, which identifies and supports local UAE-based KOLs and government representatives including doctors, scientists, professors, teachers, government officials and business professionals. Al Safeer ambassadors also play a key role in attracting international association events within their sectors to Dubai. The Al Safeer programme has been a catalyst for Dubai’s rapid growth as a business events destination. It was established in 2010, and by the end of 2022, has brought over 240 events with approximately 336,000 delegates to Dubai. The programme currently has more than 330 ambassadors and continues to attract membership from across a wide range of sectors and professions. By building partnerships with hotels, events venues, PCOs, DMCs and other service providers, DBE is constantly engaged in promoting Dubai’s vision to attract tourists and inward investment. It works with public and private entities to develop projects that grow Dubai as a destination for tourism, business, and international investment. Thanks to their efforts and those of Dubai’s entire events ecosystem, multidimensional growth and transformation are being accelerated through communications, information sharing and collective engagement. As Dubai accelerates its economic ambitions through investments in technology and renewable energy, progressive policies, and a business-friendly climate, its business events sector will continue playing a pivotal role as change agents, contributing to the overall growth of the tourism industry, generating substantial revenues and building a more diversified and resilient economy.

The writer is chief executive officer at Dubai Festivals and Retails Establishment