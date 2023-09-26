Dubai South signs MoU with Sinotrans to expand its presence in the Middle East

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Li Xuhang, Consul General of China in Dubai; Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South; Miao Jianmin, chairman of China Merchants Group; and Song Rong, executive director and President of Sinotrans Limited. It was signed by Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of Dubai South Logistics District, and Pan Sansheng, general manager of Sinotrans Overseas Development Ltd., at the China Pavilion at Expo City.

Published: Tue 26 Sep 2023, 4:41 PM

Dubai South, the largest single-urban master development focusing on aviation, logistics, and real estate, has signed an MoU with Sinotrans Limited, a subsidiary and single logistics platform for China Merchants Group, to establish its first Middle East logistics and e-commerce hub at the Dubai South Logistics District as part of its global expansion endeavour.

Sinotrans was founded in 2002 and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company offers a full range of services across three primary business segments: agency and related business, supply chain logistics and e-business, which can provide end-to-end supply chain solutions and one-stop services. Its solutions include integrating sea freight, air freight, road and rail transport, shipping agency, warehousing and distribution, and terminal services to forward clients’ shipments to destinations more quickly, efficiently and safely.

Al Zaffin said: “We are pleased to sign this agreement with one of the key logistics companies in China. At Dubai South, we align with the government’s vision of attracting foreign direct investments to benefit from the advanced services, state-of-the-art infrastructure and supportive government policies that Dubai offers to businesses and investors. The ecosystem at Dubai South is built to accommodate global players, and we will spare no effort in meeting the aspirations of Sinotrans to allow it to develop, thrive, and boost its growth plans.”

Song Rong said: “The strategic location, advanced logistics facilities, optimal business solutions, and the capabilities of Dubai South Logistics District are in place to cater to our requirements and consolidate our objective of connecting with new markets from our first entry into the Middle East. We are confident that through our new expansion, the company provide direct and efficient logistics solutions to companies globally.”

Dubai South is Dubai’s largest single urban master development focusing on an aviation and logistics ecosystem that houses the world’s largest airport when fully operational, complemented by a multi-modal transport infrastructure connecting air, land and sea. Dubai South aims to create a vibrant living and working community by leveraging its unique aviation, logistics, and real-estate products and services and world-class infrastructure solutions.