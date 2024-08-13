Dubai: Salik earns Dh1.1 billion in H1 2024 after 238 million vehicles use toll gates

Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 3:22 PM Last updated: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 4:08 PM

Salik Company PJSC, Dubai’s exclusive toll gate operator, saw 238.5 million vehicles pass through its eight toll gates from January to June this year, resulting in Dh1.1 billion half-year revenue, up by 5.6 per cent from the same period last year.

Revenue from toll usage, comprising 87.1 per cent of total revenue, rose by 4.9 per cent year-on-year to Dh953.8 million. During the first half of 2024, Salik reported EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of Dh738.4 million, up 6.5 per cent year-on-year, and profit before tax of Dh598.6 million, up 9.2 per cent year-on-year.

In the first three months of 2024, Salik registered a stronger revenue amounting to Dh562 million, which dropped in the second quarter – between May and June 2024 – to Dh 532.7 million but still up by 3.1% when compared to Q2 2023.

Salik sustained a robust net profit of Dh267.5 million for the second quarter and total of Dh544.8 million profit for the first half of the year.

In view of the strong financial results, the company announced the distribution of interim cash dividends amounting to Dh544.8 million, equivalent to 7.263 fils per share, payable on September 5 this year.

