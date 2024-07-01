Dubai: Residents, investors opt for off-plan units due to lack of affordable listing

Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 6:36 PM

Residents and investors are opting for off-plan projects due to a lack of affordable inventory for sale, brought about by a rental market that has seen prices more than double in some communities post-pandemic.

The demand for Dubai’s off-plan properties has grown tremendously among residents and foreign investors due to lower prices and higher returns than other major cities around the world, as well as the double-digit rental income that properties in the emirate can offer.

Meanwhile, expat residents in Dubai are buying off-plan units to beat the competitive rental markets.

“Investor activity is being heavily skewed towards off-plan projects, while residents are largely split between the off-plan and ready property segments, with many opting for an off-plan project due to lack of affordable inventory for sale.

This is coupled with a white-hot rental market that has seen rental prices more than double in some communities post- pandemic,” said Zhann Jochinke, director of market intelligence and research at Cavendish Maxwell.

Developers are offering attractive payment plans for off-plan projects including up to eight years after the handover. However, banks only finance ready properties.

In May, 10,598 off-plan Oqood transactions were recorded, a monumental increase of 47.1 per cent from the previous month. Title deed sale volumes also witnessed a similarly impressive increase, growing by 48.6 per cent.

Dubai has seen a number of new mega project launches worth billions of dirhams in 2023 and 2024 to meet the growing demand for off-plan projects from residents and foreign investors. In 2023 and 2024, Emaar Properties launched two mega projects worth Dh128 billion, a Dh30 billion Venice project by Azizi Developments, and a multi-billion Palm Jebel Ali by Nakheel.

In addition to these mega projects, other developers such as Aldar, Damac Properties, Danube Properties, Binghatti and others have launched a large number of projects worth billions of dirhams over the past two years.

Property Monitor, which is part of Cavendish Maxwell, said new off-plan development project launches surged to reach record highs, with just over 15,500 off-plan units added to the market for sale with an anticipated combined gross sales value of Dh41.4 billion.

This strong demand and launch of new off-plan projects are reflected in apartments, villas, and townhouses.

According to Betterhomes’ data, Dubai has seen a remarkable surge in off-plan villa transactions, which increased by 209 per cent in May 2024 compared to previous month.