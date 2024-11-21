Dubai: New mortgage fee, 60-day registration period for off-plan property in amended laws

Dubai's International Financial Court (DIFC) made amendments to its Application Law, also know as the Application of Civil and Commercial Laws in DIFC.

The financial centre also announced that it would be making certain amendments to the DIFC Real Property Law and Real Property Regulations. These include a new mortgage registration fee of 0.25 per cent of the value of mortgage being registered by a purchaser of real property.

DIFC has also extended the period of registration of off-plan sales from the current 30-day period to 60 days, to better accommodate the timetable for off-plan unit purchases, from launch stage to production of a final off-plan sales agreement.

The extension provides purchasers of off-plan units more time to register such transactions and pay the freehold transfer fee.

The amendment laws were enacted on November 14 and came into effect on November 21, 2024.

Application law amendments

Under the amendments to the Application Law, a new article has been added. Titled Article 8A, this clause establishes that DIFC Law is to be determined first by reference to DIFC statute, and DIFC Court judgements interpreting and applying DIFC statute.