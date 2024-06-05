Dubai: Indian businesses top list of new companies in first quarter of 2024

File photo

Published: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 4:57 PM

Indian businesses topped the list of new non-Emirati companies that joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce in the first quarter of this year, a recent analysis revealed.

A total of 4,351 Indian companies registered as members of the chamber during this period.

The findings highlight Dubai's strong ability to attract direct investments from India and underline the emirate's growing appeal among international businesses.

Pakistan ranked second on the list with 2,222 new companies joining in Q1 2024, while Egypt followed with 1,404 firms.

Some 736 new Syrian companies also joined the chamber, placing the country fourth on the list.

The UK ranked fifth with 698 companies, while Bangladesh ranked sixth with 635.

Iraq secured seventh place on the list with 501 new member companies, and Sudan claimed the eighth spot with 379.

China was ninth, with 362 new companies registering as members of the chamber, and Jordan claimed the 10th spot, with 343.

Ranking per sector