Dubai emerges as the global real estate standout against London and New York

With an average sale price of just $438 per square foot, Dubai presents incredible value compared to London and New York. Despite its reputation for luxury and world-class amenities, Dubai’s property market remains accessible to a broader spectrum of buyers. Investors can enter a market that offers lavish lifestyles and state-of-the-art developments at a fraction of the cost of global counterparts.

Dubai offers gross investment yields of 7.0%, the highest among the three cities. This is nearly double New York’s yield of 4.2% and almost triple London’s modest 2.4%. For investors seeking both consistent rental income and capital appreciation, Dubai’s real estate market provides an unparalleled opportunity.

Year-on-year inflation-adjusted property price growth in Dubai has surged by 16.5%, reflecting a strong and dynamic market fueled by high demand and constrained supply in premium locations. In stark contrast, New York grew 8.1%, while London lagged at just 1.6%.

Dubai’s appeal extends beyond affordability and yields. The city’s government has created a pro-investor ecosystem through initiatives such as visa reforms, zero property taxes, and its ambitious Dubai Economic Agenda D33. These measures have drawn global attention and bolstered the city’s reputation as a hub for businesses, expatriates, and high-net-worth individuals.

Dubai stands out for its lifestyle offerings, blending safety, connectivity, and modern infrastructure. The city’s position as a global travel hub, coupled with its family-friendly environment and favourable climate, makes it a top choice for residents and investors alike. London and New York, while iconic, are weighed down by high costs of living, congestion, and challenging climates. One of Dubai’s standout features is its proactive governance. Amid global uncertainty, Dubai has maintained investor confidence through stability and forward-looking policies. Unlike London, which continues to navigate post-Brexit challenges, or New York, which faces affordability crises, Dubai’s real estate market remains future-proof. The city is seeing rising demand fueled by mega infrastructure projects, a growing expatriate population, and its diversification into new economic sectors.

Dubai’s real estate market is not just thriving today, it’s built for long-term growth. The city’s leadership, combined with increasing demand from international investors, ensures sustained momentum even as the global real estate market fluctuates.