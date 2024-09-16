Dubai Department of Economy, Emaar Hospitality to elevate tourism experience in emirate

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 5:33 PM

Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Emaar Hospitality Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to ensure that Dubai remains at the forefront of global hospitality trends.

The agreement aims to enhance marketing and promotional efforts, develop tourism products and experiences, and provide training and capacity building. It was signed at DET’s headquarters by Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), part of DET, and Mark Kirby, Head of Emaar Hospitality Group.

One of the key areas of focus under the MoU is marketing and promotion. DET and Emaar Hospitality Group will develop and implement innovative strategies highlighting Dubai’s unique attractions and experiences. The collaboration will showcase Dubai as a must-visit destination and enhance the city’s global reputation.

The partnership will also focus on developing new tourism products and experiences that cater to the diverse interests of visitors. By integrating Dubai’s rich cultural heritage, modern attractions, and luxurious hospitality offerings, DET and Emaar Hospitality Group will identify packages and experiences highlighting Dubai’s unique and authentic attractions.

DET will facilitate training programmes to enhance the skills and knowledge of Emaar Hospitality Group staff. These initiatives will include specialised training sessions, workshops, and certification programmes designed to equip employees with the latest industry knowledge and best practices.

Kazim said, “This MoU marks another important milestone for Dubai’s tourism industry. Hospitality has been a cornerstone of Dubai’s journey towards becoming one of the most visited and most popular destinations in the world, with Emaar playing a crucial role in the city’s growth story.

“We are confident that this collaboration will add to Dubai’s tourism momentum and global appeal by elevating the visitor and guest experience. This MoU reflects our shared commitment to consolidate Dubai’s position as a global leader in tourism and hospitality.”