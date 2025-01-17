Dubai company gets ‘historic’ $5-billion investment to expand data centres, Sheikh Hamdan announces

File photo

As the UAE increasingly moves towards integrating artificial intelligence and its technologies across industries, Dubai has made a major announcement.

In less than a year from the launch of the initiative 'Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence', global private equity firm KKR & Co has invested $5 billion (approximately Dh18.365 billion) in Dubai-founded Gulf Data Hub.

Gulf Data Hub is a leading provider of data centre solutions, a company that has been driving technology innovation since 2012.

