Dubai Chamber of Commerce awards ESG Label to 27 companies

Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has awarded its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Label to 27 companies that are leading the way in the adoption of sustainable business practices. The awards were announced during the chamber’s annual Sustainability Week, which runs from 7 - 11 October.

The organisations that received the label include: Adnoc Distribution, Alec Engineering and Contracting, Aramex, Bidfood Middle East, Canon Middle East, Chalhoub Group, China Mobile International, Commercial Bank of Dubai, DP World, Drydocks World, du, Dubai World Trade Center, Dulsco Group, Emirates Gas, Emirates NBD, Empower, Emrill Services, Engie, EY UAE, Innovo Group, Majid Al Futtaim, Orient Insurance, Phoenix Contact, School Transport Services, Transguard Group, Transworld Group, and Tristar Group.

Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, commented: “The Dubai Chamber of Commerce ESG Label is designed to encourage the business community to adopt and develop practices that have a positive impact on society and the environment, as well as promote good governance, by recognising participants’ efforts to advance sustainability.”

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce ESG Label was developed by the chamber’s Centre for Responsible Business and is designed to help organisations evaluate their ESG readiness and maturity levels and promote sustainable business growth.

As part of the development process for the label, a thorough assessment was conducted by globally recognised ESG experts, who examined the global and regional regulatory landscapes and reporting frameworks to identify the critical factors in measuring an organisation’s ESG maturity. The business community was also consulted during the development phase to help shape the framework, which is aligned with global best practices and meets the local and international baseline for ESG reporting and preparedness. Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s Centre for Responsible Business plays a pivotal role in promoting responsible and sustainable business practices in the emirate. It is committed to supporting and motivating companies to adopt best practices in ESG to enhance their performance, increase competitiveness, and enrich their social and environmental contributions. The centre provides a range of platforms and tools, as well as access to knowledge and expertise, to help companies embed governance, sustainability, and social responsibility throughout their operations.