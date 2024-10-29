Dubai approves largest budget in history with 21% surplus revenues for the first time

Dubai approved the largest budget in its history on Tuesday, the emirate's Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced.

From 2025 to 2027, Dubai is projected to earn a revenue of Dh302 billion and allot Dh272 billion in expenditures — achieving a 21-per-cent operating surplus for the first time, said Sheikh Mohammed, who is also the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE.

"The goal is to create financial sustainability for the Dubai Government. This year, we also launched a portfolio worth Dh40 billion for partnership between the public and private sectors," he said.

"Forty-six per cent of next year’s budget has been allocated to infrastructure projects including roads, bridges, energy, and drainage networks, in addition to the construction of the new airport... Thirty per cent of the budget (will be allotted) to health, education, social development, housing, and other community services," he added.