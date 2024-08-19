Dubai: 386 new jobs created by firms in DWTCA Free Zone

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Companies at the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA) Free Zone created 386 new jobs in the first half of this year, taking the total to 8,223, an increase of 5 per cent.

The number of tenants in the free zone recorded significant year-on-year growth, up 21 per cent to 2,735 tenants at the end of the first half of 2024, up from 2,259 in H1 2023.

The number of registered companies in DWTCA also rose, up 19 per cent on the same period last year to reach 2,818 in H1 2024, an increase from 2,366 companies at the mid-point of 2023.

“Our dedication to providing a dynamic and business-friendly environment has resulted in significant benefits for the enterprises operating within our jurisdiction,” said Abdalla Al Banna, VP of Free Zone Regulatory Operations at DWTC.

In H1 2024, DWTCA officially extended its Free Zone jurisdiction to include One Za’abeel, the iconic sustainable project developed by the Investment Corporation of Dubai.