Dh4.8 billion JW Marriott Residences & JW Marriott Al Marjan Island Resort launched in Ras Al Khaimah

JW Marriott Residences & JW Marriott Al Marjan Island Resort comprises a portfolio of 474 residences, featuring a selection of 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedrooms and luxurious penthouses, alongside 264 guest rooms. — Supplied photo

Published: Mon 29 Jan 2024, 6:06 PM

The first branded JW Marriott residential property in the GCC has been launched in Ras Al Khaimah, valued at Dh4.8 billion. JW Marriott Residences & JW Marriott Al Marjan Island Resort will come up on the emirate’s signature island, which has witnessed a slew of property launches in recent months since the announcement of the integrated gaming resort.

The project launched follows the announcement of a partnership between WOW Resorts, a premium resort and residential developer, with Marriott International in November 2023. The project is expected to be ready for handover by 2026.

Ras Al Khaimah’s property market is hitting an all-time high, with home prices on Al Marjan Island recording increases of 35-50 per cent since the start of 2023. “This is a growing trend and will continue to attract global investors with the promise of lucrative returns and unparalleled waterfront living. As such, WOW Resorts and Marriott International’s visionary project stands as a testament to the dynamic evolution of Ras Al Khaimah’s fast-growing real estate landscape, adding a touch of brilliance to its burgeoning scene. We are confident that this project will position Al Marjan Island and the emirate as a global capital for branded residences and luxurious coastal living,” said Bhupender ‘Bruce’ Patel, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of WOW Resorts.

The luxury development is promises to be a fusion of cutting-edge design, world-class amenities, and unparalleled hospitality, creating an iconic landmark within the Al Marjan Island community.

“This venture marks just the beginning of an exciting journey for WOW Resorts in the UAE. With more awe-inspiring projects in the pipeline, we are poised to redefine hospitality and real estate in this thriving market. We are ready to captivate and inspire residents in the years ahead, offering unparalleled experiences that reflect our unwavering dedication to excellence and commitment to the UAE,” said Anwar Aman, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of WOW Resorts.

The project being launched at an event in Dubai. — Supplied photo

“We believe that the UAE has a discerning clientele with a taste for uncompromising luxury, and Ras Al Khaimah provides the perfect canvas for this vision. The breathtaking landscapes and thriving community of Al Marjan Island come together seamlessly with our commitment to delivering world-class living experiences. Our collaboration with Marriott International sets the stage for a development that will live up to its promise and redefine residential living standards, offering a truly unique and immersive experience for residents,” said Patel.

This project is designed by celebrity Beverly Hills Architect Tony Ashai with Dubai-based Lead Consultants Architecture Design Unit. In addition to the project, WOW Resorts is all set to inject another Dh3 billion investment into the UAE in the next few months, Patel said. “This venture marks just the beginning of an exciting journey for WOW Resorts in the UAE. With more awe-inspiring projects in the pipeline, we are poised to redefine the hospitality and real estate in this thriving market,” he added.

JW Marriott Residences & JW Marriott Al Marjan Island Resort comprises a portfolio of 474 residences, featuring a selection of 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedrooms and luxurious penthouses, alongside 264 guest rooms.

Abdulla Al Abdouli, chief executive officer, Marjan, said: “The premium residential offering of JW Marriott and WOW Resorts is a testament to the dynamic evolution and investment potential for homeowners and investors on our flagship development. As Ras Al Khaimah grows in stature as a thriving real estate destination, we are confident that this project will ensure excellent returns on investment and position Al Marjan Island as a reputed destination for branded residences and luxurious waterfront living.”