Danielle Lecomber: Redefining wealth management in the UAE

As a rising star in the financial advice industry and recognised as one of the leading women in her field, Danielle Lecomber, a founding partner and chartered financial planner for St. James's Place (SJP) Middle East, is a perfect candidate to redefine wealth management and financial advice for women in the UAE.

Hailing from the UK, home to SJP, a FTSE-listed financial advisory giant with more than US$238 billion in funds under management, Lecomber is at the centre of the firm's efforts to improve financial advice in the UAE, empower people through wealth management, and inspire more women to build financial independence.

After studying law and business at university, Lecomber joined SJP 11 years ago, developing her skills and knowledge to become a finalist in the 2023 Chartered Financial Planner of the Year award and recognised by financial publication Citywire as one of the top 35 in the next generation of advisers. After winning acclaim in the UK for her client-focused approach - a key part of the St. James's Place offering - an opportunity emerged to help build the business in the UAE.

Lecomber moved to the UAE 18 months ago as St. James's Place received regulatory approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority, joining the firm's office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). She is now putting her experience to work in the fast-growing Middle East market, helping more people achieve their financial goals.

The move to Dubai was a logical next step for someone who has made helping others a life goal.

"I was drawn to a career in financial and wealth planning by my passion for helping individuals and families achieve their financial goals and secure their future," she says. "I've always been fascinated by the intricacies of financial markets and the impact of thoughtful planning on one's long-term success."

Lecomber was keen to move to the UAE because of the "huge opportunity" to help multijurisdictional, internationally-mobile clients, and raise the bar for quality advice. "I've always been led by my desire to help people, and I wanted to bring my expertise and knowledge to the Middle East."

Tailored One-to-One Financial Advice

As the UAE emerges as a major global financial centre, Lecomber is advising a diverse range of clients from different backgrounds. She sees particular opportunity in tailored financial services for women, fuelled by growing gender equality initiatives in the region, a rising number of female entrepreneurs, and more women assuming family financial responsibilities. She believes women can benefit from tailored financial strategies accounting for unique factors such as longevity, career breaks, and diverse investment goals.

"As the wealth landscape evolves, a focus on gender-specific financial planning is helping women in the UAE build and preserve wealth more effectively, positioning them as key drivers of economic growth and financial influence," she adds.

Through her advice, Danielle is helping women in the UAE overcome the gender gap in pension savings caused by factors such as the gender pay gap, taking time out of the workforce to care for children, and longer life expectancy. She is optimistic about the outlook as more women embrace tailored, personalised advice.

Promoting financial literacy

SJP is also at the forefront of efforts to improve financial literacy in the Middle East, working with corporates in the region to raise awareness about the value of financial planning. Already, the firm is starting to see changing behaviour.

"Advising clients in the Middle East, I'm seeing encouraging trends, particularly in the UAE, where increasing financial literacy is helping to close the gap," she adds. "I'm also seeing more female clients seek wealth management advisory and plans tailored to their individual retirement goals as they increasingly recognise the importance of planning ahead, especially given their longer life expectancy."

Danielle says more people are prioritising wealth accumulation and advice on how to navigate their financial futures in the UAE's tax-free environment.

"People are becoming more aware of the importance of saving and investing early, with financial literacy programmes and workshops becoming more common. My discussions with business owners are reinforcing this trend," Danielle adds. "These initiatives are empowering people to make informed decisions about their finances. Individuals in the Middle East not only driving their careers and earning potential forward but also actively managing their wealth, investing in portfolios, and seeking financial advice."

A bright future

Lecomber's efforts come as SJP, a firm with more than 30 years of experience and nearly one million global clients, rolls out its unique brand of personal, long-term, ongoing advice across the Middle East. St. James's Place Middle East has grown by more than 65 per cent since its launch in terms of adviser numbers, a further indicator of the demand for quality financial advice.

After 18 months in Dubai, Lecomber is optimistic about the future of the wealth management industry in the Middle East, and its potential to bring about lasting change and financial security across the region.

"Clients are more globally mobile than ever before, and the Middle East is a growing hub for the financial services industry and our clients," she says. "We expect an increased emphasis on financial literacy and inclusion, with wealth managers expanding their reach to previously underserved segments, offering more accessible and transparent services."

The future is looking bright for Lecomber and the financial advice sector as the UAE continues its push to become a leading global economic centre. She believes the right conditions are in place to grow individual wealth and develop greater financial security.

"The UAE's commitment to innovation and its proactive regulatory environment make it an exciting time for the sector’s growth."

To connect with Danielle and find out how she can assist you with your own financial planning, please visit: https://partnership.sjp.asia/partner/daniellelecomberuae

To learn more about St. James’s Place, please visit www.sjp.asia/ae

