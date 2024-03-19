Dahua Middle East inks joint venture with Saudi tech firm Alat

Published: Tue 19 Mar 2024, 8:27 PM

Dahua Technology Middle East, a leading provider of video-centric AIoT solutions, has announced its strategic collaboration – a new joint venture – with Saudi Arabia tech firm Alat. The partnership comes on the heels of Dahua’s recent expansion in the region, marked by the opening of a state-of-the-art office and experience centre in Dubai in January.

The collaboration represents a major milestone for Dahua Technology as it embarks on manufacturing AIoT products tailored for smart cities and enterprises in Saudi Arabia after its recent expansion in the region. “As a key regional player, we make decisions based on the goals our key markets have. This latest collaboration of ours is purely driven by Saudi Arabia’s grand plans to make its economy diverse, encourage new ideas, and create a brighter future. The government’s focus on smart cities and big projects fits perfectly with what we believe in, and at Dahua, we see it as a great opportunity for us to showcase our expertise in smart video solutions as we work together to make a positive and meaningful as part of Saudi Arabia’s push towards a safer, smarter future,” said Gary Li, General Manager of the Saudi Arabia representative office of Dahua Mena, highlighting why the kingdom is one of Dahua Mena’s most “important markets” besides Dubai.

Dahua’s Saudi Arabia subsidiary will continue to operate independently, ensuring seamless service delivery to clients. The establishment of the joint venture will bolster manufacturing capabilities in the region without compromising daily operations or branding strategies.

Enhanced access for Dubai and GCC clients

Initially, the focus will be on manufacturing CCTV project-based products, with plans to expand into distribution products and other categories in the future. While negotiations regarding brand usage are ongoing, Dahua will remain committed to prioritising its brand presence in the Saudi Arabian market.

“The sales model will remain unchanged, ensuring continuity for local distributors, system integrators, and end-users. Clients across the region including our exisiting ones here in Dubai and rest of UAE can expect enhanced access to cutting-edge AIoT solutions tailored to their specific needs,” added Li. The joint venture’s manufacturing facility will streamline local supply chains, accelerating product delivery for projects in Saudi Arabia and neighbouring countries in the GCC and wider region.

Both Dahua Mena and Alat, a recently formed PIF company, will support with technology enablement, testing labs and demo centres, manufacturing technology products in the region as part of the new joint venture to produce and market solutions for safety and surveillance use that are applicable in Intelligent Cities, as well as Intelligent Buildings and Enterprise Applications.

Alat and Dahua Technology will invest $200 million (Dh734 million) to reach their targets.