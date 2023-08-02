UAE: Indian rupee dips against dirham on poor risk appetite, weakness in Asian peers

US equity futures and Asian shares dropped on Wednesday after Fitch downgraded the US long-term foreign currency ratings, reflecting likely fiscal deterioration over the next three years



By Reuters Published: Wed 2 Aug 2023, 10:26 AM Last updated: Wed 2 Aug 2023, 10:27 AM

The Indian rupee opened lower on Wednesday on the back of a decline in Asian currencies and weak risk appetite after rating agency Fitch cut the US credit rating.

The South Asian currency dropped to around 82.32-82.34 to the US dollar (22.43-22.44 against the UAE dirham) compared with 82.2550 (22.41) in the previous session.

At around 9.45am, it was trading at 82.47 to the US dollar (22.47 against the dirham).

"Let's see if today's session is any different from yesterday's and if there is a follow up to the opening move higher (on USD/INR)," a forex trader at a bank said.

The Indian rupee had declined at the opening on Tuesday but ran into support at 82.30-82.35.

US equity futures and Asian shares dropped on Wednesday after Fitch downgraded the US long-term foreign currency ratings to AA+ from AAA, reflecting likely fiscal deterioration over the next three years and repeated down-the-wire debt ceiling negotiations.

Asian currencies dropped while the dollar index rose to 102.16. The 10-year US yield inched lower in the Asia session.

"The Fitch downgrade should have minimal negative impact on the allure of U.S. Treasuries," DBS Research said in a note. "High inflation and growth remain the key triggers for bond demand."

In the data out on Tuesday, a report suggested U.S. manufacturing might be stabilising at weaker levels in July amid an improvement in new orders, though factory employment dropped to a three-year low.

U.S. private payrolls data is due later in the day. A report on how the U.S. non-manufacturing sector is faring is out on Thursday, followed by the non-farm payrolls report on Friday.

