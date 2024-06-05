Indian rupee ticks higher on likely RBI intervention, traders eye equity flows

Published: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 9:19 AM

The Indian rupee rose on Wednesday, aided by likely intervention from the central bank after the currency slumped the most in over a year in the previous session following a narrower than expected victory margin for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led alliance.

The rupee was at 22.739 against the US dollar as of 10.15am IST, up nearly 0.1 per cent from its close at 22.760 in the previous session.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) likely intervened in the non-deliverable forwards market to support the rupee, seven traders said.

"Think we are headed lower (on the rupee) in the near term but the pace will depend on how the RBI acts," a foreign exchange trader at a large private sector bank said.

Benchmark equity indices, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, were slightly in the green after logging their worst fall in four years on Tuesday, with foreign investors pulling out a record $1.5 billion, according to provisional exchange data.

Traders expect outflows from Indian equities to continue this week as markets digest the election outcome.