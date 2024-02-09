UAE

Indian rupee slips tracking higher crude oil prices

Forex traders said a negative trend in domestic equities and foreign fund inflows weighed on investor sentiments

By PTI

Published: Fri 9 Feb 2024, 9:22 AM

The rupee depreciated 5 paise to 22.618 against the UAE dirham in early trade on Friday, tracking a strong American currency and elevated crude oil prices in the international market.

Forex traders said a negative trend in domestic equities and foreign fund inflows weighed on investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 82.96 against the US dollar and touched an early low of 83.01 and a high of 82.95 in initial trade.

