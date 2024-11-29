Indian rupee slips, RBI likely selling dollars to support currency, traders say

India's central bank was likely selling US dollars on Friday to support the rupee near a key psychological support level of 23.0245 against the UAE dirham (84.50 against the US dollar), four traders told Reuters.

The rupee was at 23.0217 as of 7.45am UAE time, compared to its previous close at 23.0204.

State-run banks were spotted offering dollars near 23.0245, levels, most likely on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India, the traders said. The rupee had weakened to its all-time low of 23.0265 last week.