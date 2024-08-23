Indian rupee lifted by gains in Asian peers, oil firms' bids cap upside

Published: Fri 23 Aug 2024, 1:49 PM

The Indian rupee rose in early trade on Friday, boosted by gains in most of its Asian peers ahead of closely watched remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later in the day.

The rupee was at 83.8850 (22.8569) against the US dollar as of 10.10am IST, higher than its close of 83.9525 (Dh22.8753) in the previous session.

Asian currencies were mostly higher on the day, with the offshore Chinese yuan up 0.1 per cent at 7.13, while the Thai baht rose 0.4 per cent to lead gains. The dollar index was down slightly at 101.3.

With "dollar on the weaker side", the rupee should be closer to 83.75, but the absence of strong inflows alongside persistent dollar demand from importers has kept it in narrow range, a foreign exchange trader at a state-run bank said.

Local oil companies were bidding for dollars on Friday as well, keeping a lid on the currency's upside, the trader added.

Overseas investors have pulled out about $2.1 billion from domestic stocks in August so far, in contrast to nearly $7 billion in net inflows in June and July.

The rupee is likely to trade with a positive bias on the day but expect gains to be limited near 83.80 (Dh22.83), said Dilip Parmar, a foreign exchange research analyst at HDFC Securities.