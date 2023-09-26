UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Indian rupee continues to fall for second day in a row

Subdued equity market sentiment, elevated level of crude oil prices put downside pressure on the Indian currency, forex traders say

By PTI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Tue 26 Sep 2023, 9:58 AM

The rupee continued its downward movement for the second straight day and fell by 8 paise to 83.21 against the US dollar (22.67 against UAE dirham) in early trade on Tuesday amid massive selling by foreign equity investors and a firm American currency.

Subdued equity market sentiment and elevated level of crude oil prices -- hovering above $92 a barrel -- also put downside pressure on the Indian currency, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 83.19 and hit the lowest level of 83.23 against the greenback. It later traded at 83.21 against the dollar, registering a fall of 8 paise from its previous close.

ALSO READ:


More news from Business