Crypto prices appear to be bottoming out

Tue 6 Aug 2024, 8:07 PM

As Bitcoin recovered some of its losses on Tuesday, experts believe that the market is close to bottoming out and will see significant gains soon.

On Monday, major mainstream crypto assets fell sharply, with Ethereum down by over 20 per cent and Bitcoin by 11 per cent. The derivatives market witnessed a liquidation of $827 million including long orders of nearly $720 million. According to Alernative.me data, the current market panic index has fallen to 26, and the market is in a “panic” mode. There are multiple reasons for the flash crash and bearish behaviour in the market. Bitcoin hit a near six-month low of $49,445 touched on Monday.

“Judging from historical trends in the crypto market, before the market forms a true bullish drive, it needs to experience a sharp decline to reduce the long positions of the contract in order to reduce the selling pressure for future rises. This is a key factor in the rapid rise of the market, observers can continue to pay attention to changes in the macro market including the panic index indicators. At present, the core key to affecting the market trend is the sentiment index. If VXX starts to fall, it means that the panic sentiment has eased,” Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget, said.

Continued fears about the defunct crypto exchange Mt.Gox repaying its creditors and Jump Crypto appearing to liquidate hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto positions, particularly ethereum, have added to the sell-off in crypto markets.