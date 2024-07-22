Crypto custodian service obtains new FSP licence in Abu Dhabi

Published: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 2:57 PM

Changer.ae Ltd, a premium independent crypto custodian service, has obtained the regulatory approval from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) to conduct the regulated activity of dealing in investment as agent.

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) provides an advanced regulatory framework in ensuring a fair, efficient, and transparent marketplace to meet the dynamic needs of Abu Dhabi’s economy and growing markets.

The platform is dedicated to securing users’ Virtual Assets and provides an elevated digital experience and is complemented by a transparent subscription-based monthly service according to the assets held under custody. In addition, Changer is planning to launch new exchange services that provide banking-grade escrow services for secure transactions. This initiative underscores Changer’s commitment to delivering a secure, simple, and seamless digital experience.

In addition to conducting the regulated activity of providing custody and offer investors a reliable, convenient, and accessible wallet to safeguard and manage their virtual assets, Changer will now be able to securely and seamlessly deal in investments as an agent.

As Changer is regulated by the FSRA, it continues to build relations with authorized parties across the UAE and globally in order to shape a strong foundation of transparency and security, offering its customers a platform whereby they can diversify their portfolios. Cryptocurrency investors worldwide can easily access Changer’s services via the user-friendly Changer mobile application, available on the App Store, Google Play Store, or Huawei App Gallery. Wang Hao, CFA, CFtP, Senior Executive Officer of Changer, commented: “We are proud to obtain the FSP license, targeting individuals globally and providing them with a reliable, convenient, and accessible wallet to safeguard and manage their virtual assets. This license marks a significant milestone, highlighting our dedication to delivering a secure, simple, and seamless digital custody service that is independent and regulated”.

FSRA’s regulatory environment and supervisory approach in relation to Virtual Assets adoption and financial regulation makes it an ideal market for Changer’s premium crypto custodian service, fostering innovation and economic growth in shaping the future of finance.